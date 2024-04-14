Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 12,600 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 697.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Down 3.8 %

LITE traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 687,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,551. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.79.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

