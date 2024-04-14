Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 25,130 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,130 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 99.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 52.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. 5,878,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,111. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

