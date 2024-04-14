Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 325 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after acquiring an additional 497,482 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,883,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ETR traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.91. 1,330,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,310. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.79. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $109.85.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.76%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

