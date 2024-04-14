Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Down 1.1 %

DCI stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.47. The company had a trading volume of 378,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

