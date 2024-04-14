Romano Brothers AND Company Buys 34,700 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $852,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Select Medical by 16.9% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 348,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,005,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $303,374,000 after acquiring an additional 64,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at $176,531,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.06. 372,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

