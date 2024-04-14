Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Trimmed by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.3% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $175.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

