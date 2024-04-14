Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,301 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after buying an additional 237,905 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.