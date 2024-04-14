Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Decreased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,640,000 after buying an additional 1,680,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE HLT traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,347. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.55. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

