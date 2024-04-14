Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $3 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $205.10 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.43 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.54 and a 200-day moving average of $181.55.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

