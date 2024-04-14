Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 14,522 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,522 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,692,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 198,129 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 178,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.96. 114,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,728. The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.84 and its 200 day moving average is $414.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.33 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

