2,510 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON traded down $13.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.81. The stock had a trading volume of 548,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,725. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

