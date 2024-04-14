Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,237 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,956,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 84,771 shares during the period. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 77,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,875,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,431. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.