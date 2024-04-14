Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,310 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,922,000 after purchasing an additional 618,384 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,276,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,149. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

