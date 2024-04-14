Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Lessened by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,485,000 after acquiring an additional 210,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,278,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,596,000 after acquiring an additional 124,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.80. 1,950,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,368. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.73. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

