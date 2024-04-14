Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Up 18.5% in March

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,652. The company has a market cap of $117.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.03. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 16.98%.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

