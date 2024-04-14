First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Up 18.6% in March

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:FAD traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $92.78 and a 1 year high of $125.14. The stock has a market cap of $184.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.41.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
Featured Stories
