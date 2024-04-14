First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Up 18.6% in March

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAD traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $92.78 and a 1 year high of $125.14. The stock has a market cap of $184.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.41.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11,545.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 253,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Featured Stories

