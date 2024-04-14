Short Interest in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Declines By 14.3%

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
CYD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. 2,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,643. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $12.50.
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
