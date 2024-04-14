EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of EVGOW stock remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,230. EVgo has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGOW. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

