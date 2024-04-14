Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the March 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. 172,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $505,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after acquiring an additional 77,845 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

