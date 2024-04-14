Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes $254,000 Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS HYDB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,670 shares. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

