Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,765 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 54,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 136,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,192,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. 1,261,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,955. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $63.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.