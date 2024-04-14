Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 120.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 469,421 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,016,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after buying an additional 799,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after buying an additional 2,619,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

