Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VTWO opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.91. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.