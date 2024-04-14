Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 51 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $280.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.31 and a 1 year high of $288.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

