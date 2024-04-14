AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,400 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 688,600 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 72,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,610,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 44,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 214.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 123,244 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 372,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.64.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.