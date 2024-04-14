Short Interest in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Declines By 17.9%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,500 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 773,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

VSTM stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. 85,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,981. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. Verastem has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.79.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

