Short Interest in Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Drops By 17.6%

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 104,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Sacks Parente Golf

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sacks Parente Golf stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.20% of Sacks Parente Golf as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sacks Parente Golf Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPGC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,607. Sacks Parente Golf has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf ( NASDAQ:SPGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative net margin of 1,325.21% and a negative return on equity of 236.79%.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mas merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

