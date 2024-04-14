Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Short Interest Update

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SVII stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. 72,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,744. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $286,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 8.7% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 498,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 5.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 942,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.