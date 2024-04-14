Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $8.11 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,970 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 153,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,180,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after purchasing an additional 349,788 shares during the period. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $50.12.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

