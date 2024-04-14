PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PolyPid Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ PYPD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.41.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($1.80). Equities research analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 514.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 102,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PolyPid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PolyPid by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

