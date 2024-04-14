PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
PolyPid Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ PYPD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.41.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($1.80). Equities research analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid
PolyPid Company Profile
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PolyPid
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.