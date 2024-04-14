Short Interest in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Drops By 17.4%

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 42.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange County Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ OBT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.25.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 22.47%. Analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.59%.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

