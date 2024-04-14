Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 4,178 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.10% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 365,147 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 105,736 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 219,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares during the period.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $33.60.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.