Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,036 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

