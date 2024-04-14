Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR opened at $142.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.38. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

