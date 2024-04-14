ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 102.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $244,477,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 79.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,303,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ResMed by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,822,000 after buying an additional 92,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $185.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

