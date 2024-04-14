AlphaQ Advisors LLC Acquires 98,256 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 157.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares during the period. VanEck BDC Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

