YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 239,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,482,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 859,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 100,345 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

