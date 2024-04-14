AlphaQ Advisors LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AlphaQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $109.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $85.49 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average of $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $720.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

