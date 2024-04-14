AlphaQ Advisors LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AlphaQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $109.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $85.49 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average of $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $720.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile
RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.