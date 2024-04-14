Graypoint LLC Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

