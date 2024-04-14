Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (WAYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 1st

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WAYN opened at $24.40 on Friday. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $53.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 18.29%.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

