Graypoint LLC Has $567,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $293,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

