Bray Capital Advisors Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,316,000 after purchasing an additional 888,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,838 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

VDE stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.15. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $105.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

