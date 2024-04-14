Bray Capital Advisors Has $1.15 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2,317.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 51,903 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY opened at $83.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.62 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.92.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

