YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $664,077,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,263,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,318,000 after purchasing an additional 437,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.00.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $497.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $507.48 and its 200 day moving average is $480.97. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

