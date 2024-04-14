YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,510,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,450,000 after acquiring an additional 694,340 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SPDW opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

