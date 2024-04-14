10,724 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Purchased by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,749,000 after buying an additional 3,571,987 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,178,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,035,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after buying an additional 669,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,041,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after purchasing an additional 649,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.