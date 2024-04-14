Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $196.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

