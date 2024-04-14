Saxony Capital Management LLC Invests $298,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.41. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $107.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

