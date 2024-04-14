Saxony Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,492 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.