1,330 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,330 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $279.07 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.68 and its 200-day moving average is $289.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $52,068,877. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

